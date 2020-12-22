Transcript for Apple reportedly prepping to build a passenger car in 2024

In today's tech bytes Apple's effort to build cars is reportedly moving forward according to Reuters apple wants to build up passenger vehicle in 20/20 four. The plan relies on a new batteries that could be radically cheaper than today's batteries. FaceBook and Google have reportedly agreed to team up to assist one another in the event of an antitrust. Investigation. The Wall Street Journal cited details of the pack from an un redacted version of a lawsuit filed against Google. By ten states accusing the company of violating antitrust law to further dominate online advertising. And days before millions of Americans exchange Christmas gifts Wal-Mart has sped up its return process. Shoppers can begin those give backs on line print a shipping label at home and leave the item at their door for FedEx pick up. The service is free and those are your tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.