Transcript for Apple to reveal new iPhone in Wednesday's announcement

Hey I'm Rebecca Jarvis and you're watching ABC news live. I'm outside of apple where they're expected to release today three new iphones. One of them much cheaper version on the current iPhone ten may be in the six to 700 dollar range. It's expected to have some cheaper components to it and LCD displays screen instead of that OLED screen that where accustomed to with more vibrant images. But this really is expected to be bigger six point one inches. In addition to that it'll probably have aluminum in seven stainless steel but again that lower price point then we got a souped up iPhone ten. New colors faster speeds higher resolution lot of people are saying it could be coming in gold. And finally a Jumbo. Max out size. Iphones had with a six and a half inch screen that will be Apple's biggest display screen ever. We're also expecting a new apple watch. As well as upgraded air pods Rebecca Jarvis ABC news New York.

