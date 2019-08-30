Transcript for Apple sends out invitation to its next product launch

In today's that bright apples that they that tech giant has sent out invitations to its next big products logs will take place September 10. At the event apple is expected to unveil every new iPhone models. New iPhone apple watch and some new services are also expected at Nike has announced a new super high tech. Sneaker it features a self lacing motor that can be controlled through a series with the help of that Nike after saying Syria release my cheers. Well I'm lace them to LED lights can also be changed through the apple would go on sale and two weeks. And Nintendo have another wild ride for Mario love. It's called Mario Kart to over it will be played on both android and IOS devices the game featured race courses through some of the world's greatest cities New York Tokyo Paris included. Freezing begins at the end of the month. Seriously this is news or tech bytes.

