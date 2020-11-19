Apple settles "battery gate" lawsuit

More
Plus, Google helps out with the best times to shop in stores, and Wonder Woman 1984 gets a dual release.
0:52 | 11/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Apple settles "battery gate" lawsuit

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:52","description":"Plus, Google helps out with the best times to shop in stores, and Wonder Woman 1984 gets a dual release.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"74295151","title":"Apple settles \"battery gate\" lawsuit","url":"/Technology/video/apple-settles-battery-gate-lawsuit-74295151"}