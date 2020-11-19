-
Now Playing: Amazon launches online pharmacy
-
Now Playing: Zoom is lifting 40-minute limit on free video chats on Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: Yahoo has launched its 1st smart phone
-
Now Playing: ISS crew greets SpaceX team
-
Now Playing: CVS will begin accepting contactless payments at all stores
-
Now Playing: 4 SpaceX astronauts launch for ISS in historic mission
-
Now Playing: SpaceX launched 4 astronauts to International Space Station
-
Now Playing: Cold weather gadgets
-
Now Playing: SpaceX astronauts launch to the ISS
-
Now Playing: NASA prepping for SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft historic launch
-
Now Playing: High demand for Sony PlayStation 5
-
Now Playing: Sony launches PlayStation 5
-
Now Playing: Ring doorbell system faces massive recall
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, November 10, 2020
-
Now Playing: Hyperloops could be future of travel
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Nov. 10, 2020
-
Now Playing: Apple expected to unveil new MacBook