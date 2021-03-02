Transcript for Apple takes steps toward making electric vehicles

If they think fights apple taking a step toward making electric vehicles reports out of South Korea say the company will announce a partnership with key. Later this month by investing more than three billion dollars in the carmaker a report says the cars will be for selling 20/20 four. Both companies not comment. Privacy concerns about tick tops the so called red silhouettes challenge the trend involves using a red filter to hide scantily clock people. Howard videos on YouTube Twitter and read it providing instructions on how to get rid of the filter. If only exit ram is making it easier to change your mind about your deleted posts the company just introduce a recently deleted feature. Users will now have thirty days to reverse course and restore deleting content. After that the post will be gone for good. Does or tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.