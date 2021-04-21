Transcript for Apple unveils new generation of products

Stinson is that fights a new generation of apple products the company unveiled a sinner iMac desktop that comes in seven colors. The latest iPad pro with five G is billed as the most powerful tablet on the market and an apple rolled out air attacks. Helping attract lots items. Microsoft is making changes to give you a break during meetings an update outlook will allow companies the option of scheduling breaks between work meetings. Microsoft made the change after doing its own research on digital overload the companies said in a blog posts that even a sliver of time between meetings can help them. Finally Polaroid's smallest camera at birth the Polaroid go is designed to be warned it's four inches long and just over two inches tall pictures take about fifteen minutes to develop. The Bill Haas 100 dollars and will be available next Tuesday those your tech bytes have a great day.

