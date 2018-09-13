Apple unveils iPhone XS Max

More
The tech giant announced its next-generation iPhone, which boasts the largest display to date.
0:52 | 09/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Apple unveils iPhone XS Max
In today's tech bikes Apple's big announcement including its iphones the biggest one is the new iPhone ten as snacks. It has a six and a half inch screen and 11100 dollar price tag. There's also a ten at which has a slightly smaller screen and it costs a thousand dollars. Apple also introduced a new watch the series four. It has a bigger screen than earlier watches and includes an FDA approved heart sensor. Which can detect irregular heart breaks. And perform other functions it starts at 400 dollars and you can pre order did you watch and those new iPhone starting tomorrow. And Apple's new operating system will launch next week users will be able to download IOS twelve on Monday also available on that day in new software updates for its home hot Smart speaker. And apple TV bulldozer attack bites have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57794779,"title":"Apple unveils iPhone XS Max","duration":"0:52","description":"The tech giant announced its next-generation iPhone, which boasts the largest display to date.","url":"/Technology/video/apple-unveils-iphone-xs-max-57794779","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.