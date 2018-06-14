Transcript for Apple unveils new security feature for iPhone

In today's tech bytes apple adds a new security features a new iPhone software update will cut off all communication to the USB port. When the phone hasn't been a lock for more than an hour. That change could stop authorities from accessing phones during criminal investigations. But apple says it's blocking hackers. Amazon's ring home security system will finally start shipping next month. Ring protect was supposed to be available last October the company gain popularity with its video doorbell. The security system cost 200 dollars far less than competitor systems. And if you're having trouble sleeping with think of us. Maybe gradient here there's a little than foothill lives right here. Just who the for the health. That's right you can now catch Susie thanks to legendary painter Bob Ross the website cult dot com is using Ross is calming voice to create an audio series to help people sleep. Those here I.

