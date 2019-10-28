Transcript for Apple warns old iPhone users of new software

In today's tech device that urgent warning for people who can't let go that older iPhone. Havel says people would be iPhone 5 must update to the latest available software before November 3. If not several key function like iCloud any App Store will no longer work the company is sending users full screen alerts. Hi tech promotional stunt ended up crash cleaning up front yard of a Michigan home this is part of Samsung's space self the high altitude balloon. Which looks more like a satellite. It was supposed to take people's photos and Mercer with a photo of the earth. The company says this was a soft landing and it was planned. And the Pentagon's top secret space plane is back on earth that are really really long flight it's been a record 780 days of orbiting earth the military will. Only say classified technology is pyramids were conducted on board. Those are checked by had a great day.

