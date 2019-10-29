Transcript for Apple’s new AirPods hits retail with a $249 price tag

And today's tech bytes Apple's new air bonds are cold air pucks pro and having noise cancellation feature that blocks out external sounds support wireless charging and will be in stores tomorrow. With a 249. Dollar price tag. Big changes coming this morning to Los Angeles international airport. Travelers will now have to go to a separate want to get your Hoover lifter taxi airport officials say the new system we'll streamline traffic the new policy only applies to pick ups. Not drop offs. And would you like Fries with that McDonald's says it knows your answer before you do you. The company's kiosks in app are now using technology to predict what customers what order they'll get half the food ready faster. CEO says customers are offered what they might like based on the time of day weather and popular menu items and the answer is yes I would like present that. Those are tech sites have a great day.

