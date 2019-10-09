Transcript for Apple's big event today

If tech sites and new products from apple the tech giant is holding a big unveiling today at its. Headquarters in Cupertino the company is expected to make a handful of changes to his lineup of iPhone elevenths including a better camera. The next operating system and maybe some new colors. Amazon is looking to build up its workforce. The online giant plants a higher 30000 full time employees of the coming months job fairs in six cities take place next week some positions. We'll include six figure salaries and Volkswagen has unveiled its first long range electric vehicle at Frankfurt motor show. Volkswagen calls the ID three a car for the mass says costing around 33000. Dollars. The company also announced the subtle change who has iconic logo which will now have a flatter look. That means more than 70000 logos of Volkswagen dealerships around the world war have. To be modified goes your tech.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.