Transcript for Ban on TikTok has been put on hold

In today's headlines the ban on to talk has been put on hold hours before was set to take it back to federal judge blocked the drug administration's move. To band tip top downloads in the US. The move gives the ops owner more time to work on its deal with Oracle and Wal-Mart. A flying car is making news of the Beijing a motor show at the electric kiwi go well hasn't thrown look to it. And can carry two people it's designed to flight eighty feet in the air. Unexpected hit the marketing times still in its only in the research and development phase. Finally a looks like nothing is safe from hackers not even your coffee machine. A tech researcher hacked into a Smart coffee maker just to see if it was possible. He launched a ransom attacked successfully creating a knowing malfunction if we could be stopped only by paying up or permanently pulling the plug. I mean how much are talking there's that by a great thing but.

