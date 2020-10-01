Looking at beauty products at CES 2020

More
High-tech retail aims to make a better consumer experience.
3:39 | 01/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Looking at beauty products at CES 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:39","description":"High-tech retail aims to make a better consumer experience.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"68186822","title":"Looking at beauty products at CES 2020","url":"/Technology/video/beauty-products-ces-2020-68186822"}