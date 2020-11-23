Transcript for Black Friday sales are already underway as stores try to spread out traffic

Today's advise Black Friday sales are already under way its source try to spread out traffic during the pandemic best buy is now offering laptops for 110 dollars. As a 52%. Discount holes are selling and into a blender for eighty dollars off. As a 57%. Discount at Macy's has an air fire for nineteen dollars a 61%. Discount. Meanwhile Wal-Mart is advertising and new shipment a PlayStation five's available November 25 but experts say stores won us a shot now best buy and GameStop. Are also keeping PS five deals this week. If colleague Charlie familiar it is the first person to gain more than 100 million followers on tick tock. It took a sixteen year old dancer influence are just eighteen months to achieve that milestone. Yes twice as many followers as little Smith and five times as many as Kylie Jenner. Does protect fights have a great day.

