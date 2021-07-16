-
Now Playing: Michael Pollan talks about his new book, ‘This is Your Mind on Plants’
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, July 15, 2021
-
Now Playing: By The Numbers: America’s newest national park
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 15, 2021
-
Now Playing: How love in prison can teach appreciation: ‘Daily intimacies are so important’
-
Now Playing: ‘Different levels of terror’: Stuntman on his career, epic daredevil jump
-
Now Playing: Misinformation around COVID-19, vaccines an ‘urgent threat,’ surgeon general says
-
Now Playing: Monsoon storms moving into Southwest as heat wave fuels wildfires in the West
-
Now Playing: Former top military official feared Trump would have staged a coup
-
Now Playing: Biden hosts German Chancellor Angela Merkel at White House
-
Now Playing: NFL cornerback Richard Sherman arrested
-
Now Playing: Olympic hopefuls denied chance to compete due to COVID-19 restrictions
-
Now Playing: Hospitals, insurance companies reject Alzheimer’s drug over concerns
-
Now Playing: Johnson & Johnson recalls sunscreens
-
Now Playing: 18-year-old to become youngest person in space aboard Bezos’ Blue Origin
-
Now Playing: President Biden meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel
-
Now Playing: Cat has heartwarming reunion with owner after building collapse
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Expanded child tax credits rolling out Thursday
-
Now Playing: Biden: Child tax credit ‘a step toward ending child poverty in America’