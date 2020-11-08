California judge orders Uber, Lyft to reclassify their drivers as employees

More
Gaming industry is booming with gamers spending $11.6 billion during the pandemic; Sony to bring back wireless game controllers
0:50 | 08/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for California judge orders Uber, Lyft to reclassify their drivers as employees

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:50","description":"Gaming industry is booming with gamers spending $11.6 billion during the pandemic; Sony to bring back wireless game controllers","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"72302309","title":"California judge orders Uber, Lyft to reclassify their drivers as employees","url":"/Technology/video/california-judge-orders-uber-lyft-reclassify-drivers-employees-72302309"}