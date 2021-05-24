Transcript for 'Charlie bit my finger' sold as an NFT for $760K

The iconic Charlie bit my finger YouTube video is leaving the platform forever you know that's one thing to look. Yeah and this really might be the first viral video ever in the Davies Carr family originally posted a 552 video back in 2007. And some fourteen years later it's been auction off as a nonrefundable token or NFT for more than 760000. Dollars. The families gain is our loss because it's going to be deleted from YouTube but the auction winner will also the opportunity to make a parity in the video featuring the now teenage Brothers. Harry and Charlie.

