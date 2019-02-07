Transcript for Church issues new digital Commandments

The Anglican church now has a modern set of commandments the archbishop of Canterbury has released ten. Did you know rules for Christians let's go through some of them number four on the list. Don't hide. Anonymity and hiding behind Elie since when a using social media is frowned upon. The fifth commandment don't blur private life boundaries that shirt says there are risk associate it with personal opinions. Being seen as public statements and number ten be mindful of your security don't overseer. Personal information. Back I don't think these are not just for Christian then I can probably relate to these generally. I the trolls. The troll patrol did in May be considered these you that the commandments warned Christians not to rush into social media spat. You know what should probably Russian who social media's back has. Don't look back and for the county and York lawyer following that it's it's a waste of time massive energy. That's the profiled the troll.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.