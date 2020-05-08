Transcript for Class-action lawsuit finalized for former Google+ users

And today's tech invites chaos for former users of Google+ a class action lawsuit was final last year. The social network shut down amid privacy concerns customers can now get up to twelve dollars from a seven point five million dollar settlement. You must first file a claim to get the cash. UCLA is beginning a three year study on depression and authority with help from apple and its devices it will examine how sleep physical activity heart rate. In daily routines the study will use data obtained by apple watches iphones and the Bennett sleep tracker. And the plight of giant metal Thurman is could be a prelude to humans reaching Mars space X says it's starship prototype. On a 500 foot high pass pop in Texas the final version of the spacecraft will be 400. Feet tall. Those are tech bytes have a great day.

