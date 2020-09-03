Transcript for Coronavirus could spell trouble for Apple

In today's tech sites possible new virus trouble for apple analysts say the release of Apple's highly anticipated. Five G iPhone could be delayed by a month this fall the potential delay is blamed on supply chain issues in weaker demand for devices. As a result of the corona virus outbreak. An apple CEO Tim Cook has pulled all company employees to work from home if they can to reduce the chances of contracting the virus. Meantime FaceBook Amazon Google and Twitter are among the big tech companies promising to pay the wages of hourly employees being impacted by the outbreak. And at peace and gaming history has sold at auction the. Only known Nintendo PlayStation console in existence went for 360000. Dollars. It was the result of a partnership between Sony and Nintendo but the company sellout at sunny when I released PlayStation on its. Though the exact type has a great day.

