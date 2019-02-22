Transcript for This day in history: March 6, 1992

The much heralded Michelangelo computer virus has turned out to be the epidemic that wasn't. It was supposed to hit computers around the world today wiping out there electronic memories. But most users took steps to eliminate the virus and for the most part it worked here's ABC's Jim Slade. The Michelangelo virus was the lead story in Johannesburg South Africa today is about 300 pharmacies that are lost all their records when the virus destroyed their computers memories. This Japanese computer store was struck the same way. But damage in the United States seems minimal. No one is sure how many computers were infected with the virus but news reports about it gave people plenty of time to take precautions. At the Potomac electric power company the virus was found and rooted out ahead of time if we had a major hit. On a virus where we had to re install software on many PCs it would be. Days perhaps even weeks before we would get most of the data back. Large companies like Bear Stearns of New York have been guarding against viruses since the late 1980s many with programs that check automatically. They putting in a program for the virus to check for the virus. So whenever we bring the the program on the checks right. But news of the virus apparently came as news to a lot of smaller computer users companies that produce anti viral programs were flooded with demands for kits and information. So you have the stone and the Michelangelo virus. The prevention business is likely to move for a long time because there are more than a thousand viruses out there. Jim Slade ABC news Washington.

