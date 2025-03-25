DIY biohacker community seeks a cybernetic reality by merging with machines

ABC News' Nathan Rousseau Smith went to Grindfest, an annual meetup where biohackers implant themselves with microchips while advancing their cybernetic mission on regulation-friendly Roatán.

March 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live