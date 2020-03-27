Transcript for Dyson steps up to help with the coronavirus pandemic

At today's tech vice British appliance maker I think enjoys the co bit nineteen fight the company is reportedly set to distribute 101000 ventilator is in the UK. Dyson says they designed and built an entirely new device all the covad within ten days. And Google Maps is getting an update amid the pandemic the apple now the show which businesses are temporarily closed. Google's search engine will also show the same result owners can go to Google support for me to learn how to mark their business. As temporarily close. An apparent bent it apple sneakers has been auctioned off for nearly 101000. Dollars. He's slightly use the size nine and a half kicks were designed in the mid ninety's exclusively for apple employees. The unidentified buyer beat out twenty other bidders high was not one of them does your tech bytes.

