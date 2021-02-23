-
Now Playing: Elon Musk said he wanted to sell Tesla to Apple
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: The 500,000 American lives lost to COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Stunning new images of Mars
-
Now Playing: NASA unveils stunning new video of Mars landing
-
Now Playing: Kitchen gadgets
-
Now Playing: Mysterious malware targeting Mac computers
-
Now Playing: ‘Perseverance’ returns first images from Mars in HD
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Texans still without water after historic winter storm
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Millions in Texas still without clean water
-
Now Playing: ‘Perseverance’ rover lands on Mars to search for signs of life
-
Now Playing: Mission to Mars a success!
-
Now Playing: Big tech bosses called before Congress
-
Now Playing: NASA: ‘Perseverance’ rover successfully lands on Mars
-
Now Playing: Perseverance rover lands on Mars
-
Now Playing: NASA's Perseverance rover tweets 1st photo of Mars
-
Now Playing: Weather on Mars
-
Now Playing: NASA’s Perseverance rover makes successful landing on Mars
-
Now Playing: 7 minutes of terror: The Perseverance rover’s critical landing on Mars
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Winter weather slams the East Coast