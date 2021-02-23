Transcript for Elon Musk suffers loss of $15 billion

If today's tech bytes about date for Elon Musk Tesla CEO lost fifteen billion dollars Monday dropping him behind Jeff pesos as the world's richest person. We can comments from mosque about big corn prices being too high sparked a sell off the crypto currency and Tesla. A new Netflix feature automatically downloads content based on our viewers history but downloads for you enabled the Netflix apple queue up shows and movies that align with your case. Users can select the amount of storage space they want to dedicate to the recommended material. If only Bruce Springsteen and former President Obama are teaming up to share their deepest thoughts. They're co hosting a new podcast Spotify call renegades. Born in the US say they're discussing a range of topics from marriage and fatherhood to raise the state of America. Does or tech bikes have a great Tuesday.

