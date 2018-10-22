Elon Musk's hyperloop takes a big step forward

More
A 2-mile test tunnel for the transportation project will open Dec. 10.
0:55 | 10/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Elon Musk's hyperloop takes a big step forward

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58660837,"title":"Elon Musk's hyperloop takes a big step forward","duration":"0:55","description":"A 2-mile test tunnel for the transportation project will open Dec. 10. ","url":"/Technology/video/elon-musks-hyperloop-takes-big-step-forward-58660837","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.