Transcript for Exciting news for electric cars

In today's tech buys the boost for an electric pickup truck Amazon and General Motors are reportedly in talks to invest in Britain he and giving each company minority stakes. Reuters says in announcement may be made this month the American company hopes to be the first to sell an electric pick up in the US. A so called electric super car will soon hit the market on the Roddy says there are electric vehicle go into production next year making it available sometime in 20/20 one. The luxury car makers as the vehicle will go zero to sixty. And two seconds ground word on a price. And one day from Valentine's Day a stunning find about couples a new survey says it takes about eight months for significant others to share Netflix or Hulu account. That survey also find it takes a month less for couples to have their first talk about marriage and kids tenement anti Edwards never. Those you're attacked by have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.