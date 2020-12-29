Transcript for FAA releases new rules for delivery drones

In today's tech bytes the FAA's new rules for delivery drones. They say those Jones must identify themselves or new government tracking system they must have lights for night operations but they can't have exposed rotating parts. The new rules won't take it back for more than two years. There's a new way to prove you've been vaccinated against Kobe nineteen if you live in Los Angeles county California. Residents can now had a digital record of their vaccination to the apple wallet app. In the future could be used as proof for getting access to flights concerts and other events. Finally how about a pair of custom pure gold air pots Max. Listen to your music a Russian company that makes a luxury versions of tech gadgets. We'll put them on the market next year up parent will run you a 108000. Dollars. Too bad we RD that build our Christmas wishlists that is there's I've writes a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.