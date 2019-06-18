Transcript for Facebook announces Calibra, for Libra network

Ace is expected to announce its crypto currency today that's a digital monetary system. The web site techcrunch reports FaceBook will call its new currency lever up may ease its offer low or no fee payments and money transfers. Forget the remote control Comcast subscribers can now control their TVs using. Only their eyes to so call X one apt can apparently change the channel set of recordings in a search for show using so called eye gaze software and other technologies. Comcast says the free feature will make it easier for the physically disabled. To enjoy TV. Very cool don't blink. Keep us.

