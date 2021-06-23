Transcript for Facebook announces shopping features

And today's advice FaceBook announcing four new shopping features among them it shops on what's out which will allow users to chat would businesses before buying something. Another will let sellers set up an online store right on FaceBook with on site check out. You can now add videos to your tender dating profile up to nine videos can be uploaded. As a company gives users a more quote authentic way to express themselves also in new speed dating feature will allow short shots. With other users before swiping left or right. In the high it's may have disappoint head out the box office but the soundtrack from the musical based on Lin Manuel Miranda Broadway hit is having a much more success. It just hit number one on the billboard soundtracks chart. It features songs performed by the film stars including Anthony Ramos and Marc Anthony those are attacked by have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.