Transcript for Facebook bug temporarily unblocked former friends

It's an insect bites FaceBook admits to a major screw up that all blocked users former friends without their permission the ice FaceBook says for eight days of on temporarily let some users who deadlock send messages to the people who blocked them. As well as letting them view their post. And isn't ram and offering a new way to keep you up to date with all of your brand new pictures and videos it's a message you receive when you've scroll past all of your friends post from. The past two days. It's a Graham says it'll help you have a better understanding of your feed. Anything else hasn't won a free speech in victory in California Supreme Court says the online review site. Can not be ordered to remove unflattering hoax and the court said removing negative reviews could undermine Yeltsin viability. A law firm had sued claiming defamation. And those are your tech but a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.