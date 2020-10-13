Transcript for Facebook combats Holocaust deniers

In today's tech bytes FaceBook is taking aim at holocaust and hires. The new policy bans all content that denies or distorts the Holocaust the company says it's an expansion of its hate speech policies in response to a rise in anti semitism. Holocaust survivors had pressured FaceBook to make the change. Next at Apple's big day of virtual event today's expected on bail for new iPhone twelve models. It's believed most will support five G networks which promised faster download times to new audio products are also expected to be rolled out at today's events. And eBay is going to relieve some anxiety for sneaker heads collectors buying high end collectible but where we'll soon have those items verified for their authenticity. The service will cover speakers sold for more than 100 dollars it begins later this month that we can get. Air jordans and set of care Jordan's desert type right Saturday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.