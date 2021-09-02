Transcript for Facebook cracks down on COVID-19 misinformation

At today's tech bytes Facebook's new crackdown on co written misinformation the company says is working with public health authorities to create a list of false claims. About the virus and vaccines that it will remove those debunk claims. A Massachusetts man has a warning for air pot users after he swallowed want to while sleeping. A man couldn't find me here but it felt some discomfort he went for X ray a doctor removed it from his esophagus. He says he's going to get your phones attached by a wire. More people ordering take out during this pandemic and now I sell it making robot has been sold. Door dash has acquired salad vending machine company Chal bot X its robot named Sally makes some salads and smacks. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed. Don't protect buys have a great day to make a salad.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.