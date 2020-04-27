Transcript for Facebook enters the video chat space

The today thick bright FaceBook enters the video chat space. It's now offering the messenger rooms feature to compete resume and others up to fifty people can join a call even if they don't have a FaceBook account. There's no time limit calls. Samsung could be trying something new what is upcoming Smartphones the galaxy a series will reportedly feature a pop up camera. It also includes a rear fingerprint scanner no word yet on when it will be available for purchase. Finally American I don't politician the show went virtual last night with vault when he contestants performing from their living rooms back yards and patios. Both Ryan Seacrest and the judges watched from the comfort of their own homes including Katy Perry addressed the bottle up can't sanitize their. They're gonna have to take contested next week so I guess baby. Will be sending them home which means they won't have part of get. Busier tech bytes had a great day.

