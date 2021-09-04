Transcript for Facebook helps users not confuse satire with reality

If today's tech bytes FaceBook is helping people not confuse satire with reality. The new labels will say public official fan page or satire page there aimed at giving users a better understanding of where information is coming from. Expedia is launching a new tool that provides the most up to date information on Covert related restrictions. Travelers can find out if quarantines are required at their destination and if they'll need to show proof of vaccination or if they'll be to be tested for Hogan. Finally best buy is trying out a new hate membership that includes unlimited round the clock tech support that's phi beta also offers numerous other benefits offered 200 dollars a year. It's being tested in Iowa Pennsylvania and Oklahoma right now it expands to other states this month. Those are your tech bytes a great day to greatly.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.