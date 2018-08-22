Transcript for Facebook increases security after 2016 election controversy

In today's tech by FaceBook shuts down hundreds of fake sites. The company says a run in and Russian linked accounts were spreading political disinformation. More than 650 were closed down Mark Zuckerberg says it increased security following the 26 in elections is doing its job. Apple is expected to introduce a less expensive laptop and desktop. Bloomberg News says the announcement is likely in October the MacBook Air hasn't had a major update in years meanwhile. Mac sales are slowing an apple is behind in the education market. And finally something women have known for a long time our pants pockets just aren't big enough for today's tech. Knology and he said it confirms that pockets in the most popular genes are both shorter and narrower than men's front pockets. It says a latest popular phones just don't fit into the front pockets of most women's jeans miss your tech sites.

