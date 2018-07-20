Transcript for Facebook and Instagram crack down on underage users

In today's tech bytes FaceBook and Inkster Graham are cracking down on underage users moderator can now lock the accounts of users they suspect are under thirteen they no longer need a complaint from another user. Those lucked out we'll have to show proof of age to regain access. Thank you senior end to grant friends are online and a feature but the green dot next to active users names is the dot will be in the direct messaging area and on your friends list. You'll only see status or friends who you follow or people who. You have talked to. And if you've ever wanted to fly let Iron Man a British inventor has just the thing for you yet the former commodities traders showed off his jet powered suit outside a London store. Where interest of customers can pick one up for about 500000. Dollars up could possibly go wrong at all. Those are tech makes.

