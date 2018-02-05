Transcript for New Facebook feature helps protect user data

It today's tech bikes Facebook's do you security featured company says they'll begin telling users what web sites tracked them across the web and it will soon give us a new feature called. Clear history that will enable users to wipe out that personal browsing data. Meanwhile FaceBook has also announced launching an online dating service that users can set up a dating per file which. Won't be visible to friends and will not appear in news feeds the award winner to launch by the way stuck for a parent company of tender and OK cupid as well as maps. Plunged on the news. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos revealing his unique approach to meeting she doesn't allow PowerPoint presentations base has also doesn't like meetings of a lot of people. So he uses it to pizza roll if your feet just can't beat everyone in the room he's not common. But one pizza can I have the extra ticket and those are tech wreck and a great at.

