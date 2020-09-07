Facebook says it will be better at removing hateful content

More
COO Sheryl Sandberg said Facebook’s independent civil rights audit helped the company learn what it could do better.
1:00 | 07/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Facebook says it will be better at removing hateful content
I. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"COO Sheryl Sandberg said Facebook’s independent civil rights audit helped the company learn what it could do better.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"71690596","title":"Facebook says it will be better at removing hateful content","url":"/Technology/video/facebook-removing-hateful-content-71690596"}