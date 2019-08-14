Transcript for Facebook transcribed your audio conversations: Report

In today's tech bytes FaceBook may have transcribe your conversations sources told Bloomberg the social network transcribe audio from its messenger app basement says it stopped doing it about a week ago and says that was using the transcriptions to improve its voice recognition software the FAA is now banning recalled MacBook pros from all flight in June apple announced a voluntary recall for the fifteen inch MacBook Pro units sold between September 2015. In February 2017. Apple says the laptops contained batteries that may overheat and pose a fire risk. And Barbie meets Star Wars Mattel has better days in new dolls combining the two iconic brand. And the armies are based on the original 1977. Film an honor princess lay out our Vator an art too deep to with a stylish look. They'll sell this fall for about a hundred. I was told is attacked by have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.