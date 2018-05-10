Transcript for Facebook users who decide to close their account now must wait a full 30 days

In today's sect like it's getting harder to quit FaceBook abusers wanted to believe there count in the past they first had a suspended for fourteen days. Facebook's change that grace period now just thirty days and Nintendo's report early warning on a new and improved to switch. The hit gaming console has sold nearly twenty million units since its release last year sources say one upgrade could be a clearer display. It's believed in you switch could go on sale late next year and Ford has unveiled the fast this police SUV after. Colonel Ford dominates the police vehicle market selling 65%. Of the cruisers in the US the company says the 20/20 interceptor explorer has a top speed up. A 115 miles per hour in of the hybrid version. Ford says could save thousands of tax dollars in fuel costs for school just means I'm gonna have to speed to 160. He has deserts a place.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.