Transcript for Facebook works to protect upcoming census

In today's tech bikes FaceBook is working to protect the upcoming census FaceBook says it is developing a policy prohibiting users from misrepresenting the census the company's new policy will also include the use of algorithms to find and delete the census related misinformation. Android users may soon have their own version of Apple's air drop. Google has come up with the feature called back share it uses Bluetooth to link devices before setting up. A direct Wi-Fi connection to transfer files right now it's not certain when Thatcher will launch. And finally for the first time ever the US army is deploying an infantry to Afghanistan with pocket sized throne as. Part of a plan to make the hand held devices standard equipment for units across the army providing. Near real time video that improves surveillance Brothers always wanted to. Those protect bite have a great day happy July.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.