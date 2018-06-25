Transcript for How Falcon Heavy sparked a 'new space race'

Three. This spectacular launch now can have being is often pad. And for SpaceX so far what appears to be a huge success and not just the rocket they put a Tesla Roadster with an astronaut dummy in space giving us a chance to get you can't just be. On the dunes State Street. Look we haven't read. It's not the US vs the Soviet Union this new space race is company vs company or some say rich guy vs rich guy won an expansion. Raises are saying. There's tests was Elon Musk was SpaceX Amazon's Jeff they zones with blue origin. Richard Branson's virgin galactic Microsoft co-founder Paul islands straddle launch and a handful of other companies building rockets. Some of them reusable. Stunningly returning to earth and making getting into space much cheaper recovering these vehicles game change. Private companies have the freedom. To do only the things they think that camp. Many of these companies are planning to launch into what is called Leo low earth orbit. The lucrative business of satellite launches taking cargo or astronauts to the space station. SpaceX and Boeing are busy building capsules to take astronauts into low earth orbit. The last time I was in this building. Was 1988. And Boeing was refurbishing space shuttles today Boeing is building a new spacecraft the capsule. That may take astronauts to space. There's a lot more room inside of this thing is in the gap that cool thing about this particular where it's different this won't land on land. For some companies its space tourism getting clients to the edge of space and weightlessness. But there is also a battle to break out of our orbit. Deep space travel to Mars or beyond. Musk has animations of his dream a Mars colony part of astronaut Scott Kelly's long duration mission into space station. Was to learn the effects of long flights to distant planets can we make it Dumars. You do it could another human do it. You know there are challenges especially with radiation between between years of Mars that we need to work on overcoming but it's something that I hope to see in in my lifetime. Musk says he's building a really big rocket that be a far to get to Mars. But those heavy lift rockets taking his out of orbit. Have long belonged to the traditional aerospace companies Boeing and Lockheed have a NASA contract a what they call SLS. But the rush is on Boeing announcing that the test flight of its capsule for low earth orbit will be an actual mission carrying humans to the space station. Boeing's Chris Ferguson commanded the last space shuttle mission. Within the first to take Americans back mistakes from a man. Well I mean. We certainly hope it's going this is a new position for space exploration. Has previously there is only I mean that the competition was between the United States is Soviet Union. Now we're we're in it for business. Companies looking to pick up the medal of exploration. We all loved it there earth we live on but we're all just so intrigued by what's out there. I mean who who would not want to set foot on Mars the new space races and now you're up to speed. David Curley ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.