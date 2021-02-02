Transcript for New feature unmasked by Apple

And today's advice and new feature unmasked by apple the company's newest operating system allows apple watch owners to unlock their phones. While wearing a mask but there's a catch. You have to be wearing an apple wants for the future to work the watch helps provide user authentication. The director of black hand there is taking fans back to what conduct a new marble TV series set in the super heroes homeland is coming to Disney plus Disney and the director Ryan cooler are being tight lipped about the deet -- this series is part of a five year deal with cooler. Finally Nike is out with a new hands freeze slip on sneakers hinge on the heel lets you slip them on it off. Without any effort they're seen as they please move into the comfort shoes market which has been booming during the pandemic these night diesel cost you a 120 dollars. Dozier tech bytes a great Tuesday.

