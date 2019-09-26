Federal government sues Match.com

Dating site allegedly misled subscribers through phony emails claiming a possible love interest was trying to get in touch.
0:50 | 09/26/19

Transcript for Federal government sues Match.com
And they sat like a federal government is suing match dot com the FTC says the company sent emails from phony account so users who were not paying to use the dating site whose emails claimed a possible love interest was trying to get in touch but to the identity of the person users needed to bias subscription. The company says the FTC is cherry picking data to make its case. The Food Network is launching a streaming video app that will offer a live interactive cooking classes with some of its most famous chefs. At a South Carolina woman has learned those waterproof the iPhone cases really work she dropped it in a river fifteen months ago and a diver recover the phone recently and guess what. It's still works allele text messages and everything bruiser tech bytes have a good day.

