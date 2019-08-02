Transcript for The fix is in for iPhone users

In today's tech right Apple's face time fix is in the tech giant has corrected a glitch that allow group based on users activate the microphone. On someone else's I found. Apple is giving the Arizona teen who discovered the problem a reward as well as money for its college fund Netflix is making it easier for iPhone users to keep up with their favorite show the streaming service is expanding its Smart downloads feature to IOS devices. The feature automatically delete such downloaded episode after you've watched it bend Dallas the next one. Finally you can name cockroach after an ax who might be bugging of the El Paso zoo is offering you the chance you name the cockroach the root users FaceBook page. Then on Valentine's Day you can watch the road just be bad governor cats aren't a webcam no love you half. Those are your check by the governor and crew chief it's.

