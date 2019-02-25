New, foldable smartphone aims to take on Samsung

Huawei plans to release their "Mate X" smartphone, which is slightly bigger than the new Galaxy Fold.
0:55 | 02/25/19

In today's tech bites another full global food Wong way is taking on Samsung with its meat ax. It's a little bigger than the galaxy called M a little more expensive at a whopping. 2600. Dollars that's it quite well let me next condone bloody small tablet but it's not certain if it'll be sold in this country. And be able to to face took over night to rant and rave about the Oscars. Most talked about topic of the night on FaceBook was when green book took home best picture and a stunning upset number tier with Lady Gaga I'm Bradley Cooper's performance of shallow. Academy Awards also dominated the conversation on Gould. The most search winner of the night was bohemian rhapsody is Romney now like who took home. Best actor while others use assertion to find out the designer behind Billy porter's show stopping tuxedo dress and I got to give you one event I think people do. Are your take its fabulous had a great and.

