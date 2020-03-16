Transcript for Food delivery apps adjust services amid coronavirus

If today's stick by its food delivery apps and age of the corona virus blows me does not bring users the option of non contact delivery in which they're order will be left at their door. Others like wrap up aren't urging users to me very specific when providing delivery instructions. Apple is offering some financial relief front Bryant iris restrictions apple cardholders can skip their march payments without incurring interest charges but apple says you need to enroll in its customer assistance program. Before skipping that payment. Finally Disney has already are frozen treat to ease the anxieties about the virus frozen tale it now available on Disney plus. That's the three months early April it the biggest animated movie of all time. Earning more than any billion dollars. Didn't mean parent company. Needs good move for the kids and the parents desert tech bytes every day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.