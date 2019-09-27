Transcript for Food delivery service Door Dash confirms major data breach

Today's tech bytes for delivery service door dash is confirming a massive data breach of personal information nearly five million customers delivery workers and merchants has been stolen. Reach occurred on May fourth but the company didn't notice any unusual activity until this month. And over is announcing a new safety feature that lets you verify your ride using a pen riders will receive a unique four digit and for their ride and then perhaps they will share the pen with their driver. The trip wore only begin once the driver enters the correct and in the act. Japan airlines is offering fliers a seeks election map that shows where babies will be seated on upcoming flights includes a smiling child icon that appears when. Passengers are traveling with children under the age of two. Travelers are praising this system on social media so we admire the kid anymore. Those are attacked by an aggregate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.