Whole Foods will take part in Amazon Prime Day

Plus, reports that the iPhone X will be discontinued after sluggish sales.
0:52 | 07/11/18

Transcript for Whole Foods will take part in Amazon Prime Day
It's a basic rights whole foods is joining Amazon prime day with free money the Amazon owned grocery store is offering prime members of the ten dollar credit to use during prime day when they spend more than ten bucks at a whole foods over the next week. Amazon prime day begins Monday July 16. It appears time is already running out for the iPhone. X their reports say the company will discontinue the phone this year before three new phones are unveiled in the fall. The claim comes after several reports say iPhone next sales have been sluggish. And the military's using technology to cut costs on a bathroom necessity to. The Pentagon was under fire for spending 101000 dollars on twin would seat covers for certain planes. The price soared when a manufacturer discontinued the covers but kept making them for the military the air force is now 3-D printing the toilet seat covers. For 300 dollars uses your checkbooks.

