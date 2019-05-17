Transcript for The next generation wireless network

In today's excitement next generation wireless network Verizon is now selling the Samsung galaxy 101 five G phones sold in the US by dias said to be twenty times faster than the current forgy wireless network the technology is only available Chicago and Minneapolis right now. It will expand to other cities by the end of the year. It's Samsung's formidable vote is reportedly being released next month the galaxy full was supposed to go on sale three weeks ago but it was delayed because of problems that caused it to break. Samsung has apparently fix those problems and is now testing the redesigned models. And it slipped off ourself why air attacks in the German startup missed estimates by seat aircraft that has 36 bins inspectors and passengers and their luggage sailing through the skies that. 185. Miles per hour the taxi would have a human pilot on board could thing. There are protected by those are your check buy our debt by the.

